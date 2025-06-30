AXA Mansard Unveils Fully Digital Health Insurance Solution

In a major step toward expanding healthcare access in Nigeria, AXA Mansard Health Limited has enhanced its digital health insurance offering by introducing flexible monthly payment options.

The upgraded solution now allows customers to spread their premiums over up to 10 months, replacing the traditional onetime annual payment and making health coverage more affordable and accessible for millions of Nigerians.

This game-changing product is fully digital, designed to meet Nigerians where they are. It aims to remove the financial and procedural barriers that have historically prevented many from accessing quality healthcare.

“Health insurance shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be a lifeline,” said Mrs. Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard. “With our extended solution, we’ve simplified the journey.

“Nigerians can now get the protection they need and deserve, without the pressure of a one-time annual payment. It’s affordable, flexible, and, most importantly, accessible anytime, anywhere, digitally.

“Through this product, AXA Mansard Health is addressing a key challenge in Nigeria’s healthcare system: low health insurance penetration due to affordability and accessibility issues.

By introducing monthly installment payments and removing paperwork with an entirely digital onboard ing process, the company is bringing a much-needed innovation to the market.

“This isn’t just another health insurance product, it’s a gateway to quality health care that everyone can afford.

“We have designed it for the average Nigerian students, artisans, young families, and professionals who want healthcare with peace of mind without breaking the bank.

“Customers can choose from flexible plans that suit their income and health needs. The platform is intuitive, mobile-friendly, and powered by cutting-edge digital infrastructure that ensures a fast and seamless experience,” Surakat added.