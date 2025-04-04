New Telegraph

April 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Labour
  3. AXA Mansard Seeks…

AXA Mansard Seeks Enabling Environment For Multi-Generational Workforce

The Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Rashidat Adebisi, has urged business leaders and managers to create the right environment for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), technology adoption, and a multigenerational workforce to thrive.

She said that, among other evolving workplace trends of the 21st Century, these factors would redefine how organizations operate and perform.

Speaking to members of the Society for Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), the female arm of the Institute of Chartered Account of Nigeria (ICAN), Adebisi noted that business leaders must pay close attention to these trends, embrace them and create environments where they can enable productivity.

She added that companies that fail to integrate the changes brought about by new work – force trends risked falling behind in today’s increasingly competitive and digital economy.

Adebisi said that the importance of a diverse, equitable, included workforce could not be overstated.

She noted that in Nigeria and worldwide, women remain underrepresented in executive roles, with women occupying only 24 per cent of directors’ seats on the top 30 capitalised companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, according to a March 2021 report by KPMG.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NDE Begins Resettlement Payment To 245 Unemployed Bayelsa Youth
Read Next

AfDB Mulls $500m Facility To Mobilise Financing For Smallholder Farmers
Share
Copy Link
×