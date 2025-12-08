AXA Mansard Projects N3.6bn Profit After Tax For Q1’26

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has submitted its earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2026 to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), projecting a profit after tax of N3.6 billion for the period.

The forecast, signed by the Company Secretary, Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi, highlights expectations of strong operating income driven by robust insurance revenue and investment gains.

According to the filing, AXA Mansard anticipates insurance revenue of N47.18 billion, while insurance service expense is expected to amount to N32.20 billion.

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held are projected at N9.78 billion, resulting in an insurance service result of N5.20 billion. The company also forecasts N5.42 billion in net investment and other income, while operating expenses are projected at N6.18 billion.

AXA Mansard expects to record a profit before tax of N4.24 billion, after accounting for net fair value losses on financial assets and impairment charges.

With a projected taxation figure of N635.32 million, the insurance firm estimates a profit after taxation of N3.60 billion for the quarter.

On cash flow performance, AXA Mansard projects N4.33 billion in cash inflows from operating activities, while investment activities are expected to result in an outflow of N7.02 billion.

This will lead to a net decrease of N2.70 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company anticipates ending the quarter with N9.20 billion in cash and bank balances, compared to N11.90 billion at the beginning of the period.

The forecast underscores AXA Mansard’s expectations of stable operational performance and continued resilience in the insurance and asset management segments as it navigates the 2026 financial year.