AXA Mansard Projects N3.62bn Profit After Tax In H1’26 Forecast

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has projected a profit after tax of N3.62 billion for the half year ending 2026, supported by strong insurance revenue and steady investment income, according to its forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Details of the forecast profit and loss statement show that the company expects to generate insurance revenue of N90.77 billion during the period.

However, this is offset by significant insurance service expenses estimated at N62.84 billion, alongside a net expense from reinsurance contracts held of N17.80 billion.

Despite these cost pressures, the firm is forecast to record an insurance service result of N10.13 billion, reflecting underlying strength in its core underwriting operations.

Further supporting earnings, AXA Mansard anticipates net investment and other income of N7.92 billion, highlighting the importance of its investment portfolio in bolstering overall profitability. However, operating expenses are projected at N13.38 billion, which will weigh on margins. After accounting for all income and expenses, profit before taxation is expected to come in at N4.26 billion.

Following a forecast tax charge of N638.43 million, profit after tax is projected at N3.62 billion. On the cash flow side, the outlook presents a more cautious picture. The company expects a net cash outflow from operating activities of N1.03 billion, indicating potential working capital pressures or timing differences in cash receipts and payments.

Cash flow from investing activities is projected at a negative N7.53 billion, suggesting continued investment in financial assets or other long-term instruments.

Overall, net cash and cash equivalents are expected to decline by N8.56 billion during the period. As a result, cash and bank balances are forecast to decrease from N39.85 billion at the beginning of the period to N31.29 billion by the end of the half year.

The forecast underscores AXA Mansard’s ability to maintain profitability despite rising costs and significant outflows linked to investment activities. The positive insurance service result signals resilience in underwriting performance, while investment income continues to play a key role in earnings stability.

Market analysts say the company’s performance outlook reflects broader trends in Nigeria’s insurance sector, where firms are balancing rising claims and operating costs with the need to grow premium income and investment returns.

Investors will be watching closely to see how actual performance compares with projections, particularly in areas such as cost control, underwriting margins, and liquidity management.