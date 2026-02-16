AXA Mansard Partners Nollywood Actor, Arukwe, For Valentine Initiative

AXA Mansard Insurance has partnered Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, for its 2026 Valentine’s Day initiative, “#PartnerForLife”. This is made known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Mr Tope Adeniyi, said the initiative showed demonstration of the company’s unwavering promise to move from “payer top partner.”

He noted that the collaboration underscored the company’s strategic shift from being perceived solely as a claims payer, to becoming a dependable life partner, to its policyholders. “This is the company’s way of reinforcing its commitment to building lasting relationships with customers beyond transactions.

“The theme, #PartnerForLife, is deliberate. We are not a transactional organisation. We are passionate about building meaningful and enduring relationships. “Valentine’s Day offers us the perfect opportunity to put our words into action; reassuring our customers that we will stand by them through life’s milestones, challenges and moments that truly matter,” he stated.

On his part, Ms Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer of the AXA Mansard, explained that the choice of Uzor Arukwe was intentional and value-driven. “Uzor is not just a symbolic figure for this season; he embodies love, empathy and care.

More importantly, he reflects a customer-first mindset. “He consistently gives his best to entertain and inspire his audience, placing them at the centre of his craft. “That alignment with our own customer-first philosophy made him a natural partner for this campaign,” Surakat said.

As part of the Valentine’s activation, AXA Mansard is unveiling a social media challenge that invites customers to tag their ‘safe space’, the people who make life meaningful simply by being present.