AXA Mansard Named Company Of The Year At Nairametrics Awards

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Nigeria’s leading provider of innovative insurance and financial solutions, has won the Insurance Company of the Year award at the prestigious Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

This recognition, bestowed by one of Nigeria’s foremost financial media platforms, Nairametrics, “underscores our unwavering commitment to our value of customer-first, excellence, resilience, and culture of innovation, even amid economic uncertainties”, said Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

Organized by Nairametrics, an authority in business and financial reporting, the Capital Market Choice Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, integrity, and industry leadership.

With rigorous analysis and deep insight into Nigeria’s financial markets, Nairametrics has established itself as a leading voice in business intelligence, making this award a distinguished benchmark of excellence within the business ecosystem in Nigeria.

Despite a challenging economic landscape in 2024, AXA Mansard exhibited remarkable resilience, achieving significant milestones in customer service, financial strength, and digital innovation.

The company strengthened its market position through strategic investments, enhanced product offerings, and a steadfast commitment to protecting the financial security of Nigerians.

Commenting further, Ahmed expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to its stakeholders, saying “We are honored to be recognized as the Insurance Company of the Year by Nairametrics, an institution renowned for its analytical rigor and industry expertise.