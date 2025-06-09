AXA Mansard Investments Sponsors ‘The Mum Fund’ To Empower Mothers

Share

AXA Mansard Investments Limited, a leading asset management company committed to shaping a financially empowered Nigeria, has announced its partnership at the upcoming ‘The Mum Fund’ event, an intimate and impactful gathering designed to help Nigerian mothers take charge of their financial futures with clarity and confidence.

‘The Mum Fund’ Event will take place on June 7, 2025, bringing together a vibrant community of contemporary mums interested in financial empowerment. Designed to foster community, spark mindset shifts, and provide practical financial tools.

‘The Mum Fund’ Event will feature candid conversations, expert guidance, and the support of like-minded women on a journey to build generational wealth.

“Financial education is not a luxury, it’s a necessity, especially for women who manage the heart of the home and influence generations,” said Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard.

“Our decision to sponsor this event reflects our commitment to bridge the financial literacy gap and provide tools that empower everyday Nigerians to make sound financial decisions.”

Surakat added: “We are truly excited about the transformative potential of ‘The Mum Fund’ event. We are convinced that bringing mothers together in a safe, empowering space, environment can spark meaningful change, not just in how women manage money, but in how our society builds and sustain prosperity.

The ripple effects of this kind of empowerment are far-reaching, and we’re proud to be a part of it.” As a long-standing advocate of financial literacy, AXA Mansard Investments continues to invest in platforms and partnerships that help the Nigerian, particularly women, achieve financial well-being and long-term wealth creation.

The Mum Fund is organised by MoneyStart, an award-winning personal finance education and coaching platform, and Swaddle, an AI-powered digital companion built to support mothers by helping them stay organized, find local trusted recommendations and connect with other mothers.

