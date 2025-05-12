AXA Mansard Investments Renews Commitment To Empower Wome

Share

In celebration of Women’s Month, AXA Mansard Investments Limited, a leading asset management firm, expressed its commitment to continue empowering women financially in the country.

The company said this at the third edition of its flagship webinar series, ‘Achieve Much More, held virtually.

This special Women’s Day edition, themed: “Women’s Wealth: How to Start from Where You Are”, was designed to equip Nigerian women with practical knowledge and tools for achieving financial security regardless of their life stage or income level.

The virtual session featured seasoned financial advisor and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyStart, Mrs. Ibi Ibru, as the guest speaker.

A respected content creator and influencer in the personal finance space, shared actionable strategies for saving, diversifying income, and getting started with investing, even with minimal capital.

Throughout the session, participants learned how to plan and adjust their finances across different life phases – singlehood, relationships, marriage, and parenting.

The session demystified a range of investment vehicles, from traditional savings to beginner-friendly options in the Nigerian financial landscape, helping women identify how to take control of their journeys towards financial freedom.

Speaking on the initiative, Mrs. Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard Investments, emphasised the company’s dedication to fostering a financially literate population.

She said: “At AXA Mansard Investments, we strongly believe that financial education is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Empowering women with financial knowledge not only transforms individual lives, but strengthens families, communities, and the broader economy.

“This webinar reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring all Nigerians—regardless of gender, income, or back – ground, have access to the tools they need to make informed financial decisions.”

The ‘Achieve Much More’ webinar series is part of AXA Mansard Investments’ broader efforts to provide accessible financial education through interactive sessions, expert-led discussions, and simplified investment tools tailored to everyday Nigerians.

