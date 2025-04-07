AXA Mansard Insurance Declares 45k Final Dividend

Share

AXA Mansard Insurance has approved the payment of a final dividend of 45k per share to its shareholders, subject to withholding tax and shareholder approval.

The company disclosed this in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday.

The statement reads: “A final dividend of 45k per N2.00k ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 25 2025.

“The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the June 26th “On July 10, 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at June 25th 2025.

“Also to those shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.”

