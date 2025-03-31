AXA Mansard Health Strengthens Partnerships To Enhance Coustomer Experience

Share

As part of its continued effort to ensure that its customers receive quality healthcare service anywhere and anytime, Nigeria’s leading health insurance company, AXA Mansard Health, has brought over 1,000 healthcare professionals in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja during its annual providers’ forum.

According to Tope Adeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Health Limited, the annual Health Providers Forum, with the theme: “Together for Wellness,” underscores the company’s commitment to engaging its providers so they can deliver exceptional services to its customers.

In his keynote address, Adeniyi emphsised the importance of the forum’s theme and the company’s dedication to its customers. He said: “Our providers are integral to our vision, he remarked. We are a customer-first company in principles and practice.

But our providers are at the heart of that commitment. When our providers give our customers the best of care, then our customers can validate our promise.

So, this forum is an opportunity to listen, learn, and ensure that we continue evolving with our providers in the ultimate pursuit of a healthier and prosperous society.”

