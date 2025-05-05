AXA Mansard Health Reiterates Priority Commitment To Customers

Share

AXA Mansard Health, Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, has reiterated its continued commitment to quality healthcare for its millions of customers across Nigeria.

The CEO of the company, Tope Adeniyi, made this know during the company’s South-West Provider Forum in Ibadan, recently.

According to Adeniyi, the forum is part of AXA Mansard Health’s ongoing initiative to work with its providers, its customers across Nigeria can enjoy quality, affordable and accessible healthcare.

He noted that AXA Mansard Health is care deeply about its customers, so the forum is an opportunity to engage with its providers to jointly chat the best ways to ensure that AXA customers receive the best healthcare services.

“For us at AXA Mansard Health, its about the customer first. It’s not just a core value, it’s the mantra that guides everything we do from innovation to process improvement, product development and even our CSR initiatives.

We are a company built on protecting what matters to our customers. “But in all of these, we know that its over providers that complete this value-chain of superior customer service. The hospitals, the clinics, the laps, and so on. That’s how our customers experience us.

So we are here today to consolidate on the partnership, so our customers can always get the best”. “Our customers are always first, and they are followed by our providers.

We are convinced that if we keep this model, we will remain the brand to beat in Nigeria. “Our wider plan is to touch all corners of Nigeria and bring premium healthcare services to every Nigerian because they deserve it.

These forums are crucial in building strong partnerships with our providers, which ultimately lead to better healthcare outcomes for our customers,” Adeniyi stated.

The Forum, which has been held previously in various cities including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Ibadan, and Abuja over the last four months, underscores AXA Mansard Health’s commitment to bridging the healthcare gap and ensuring that premium healthcare services are accessible to all Nigerians, not just those in major cities.

“This nationwide reach ensures that the benefits of these engagements are felt across the country, fostering collaboration and sharing best practices needed to address the unique healthcare challenges faced by different parts of Nigeria.

