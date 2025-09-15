AXA Mansard Calls For Applications To Innovation Exchange Accelerator

AXA Mansard, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance and financial services providers, has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 edition of its Innovation Exchange Program, a 12-week accelerator designed to discover, refine, and scale breakthrough insurance solutions from startups across the country.

Targeted at startups from the MVP stage to scale-up, the program offers innovators the chance to test and validate their products within AXA’s live business ecosystem. Participants will also benefit from mentorship, access to industry experts, and hands-on learning through masterclasses, office hours, and co-creation sessions.

In some cases, AXA may even engage as an early paying client for standout solutions. This year’s edition will focus on three key innovation areas: 1. New Insurance Models and Products – including parametric or index-based covers, usagebased offerings, and IoT-driven solutions. 2. Distribution – solutions expanding insurance access to underserved segments such as SMEs, the creative industry, and gig workers, while improving intermediary recruitment and retention. 3. Underwriting and Process Efficiency – AI-powered predictive underwriting, prescriptive risk assessments, and tools that drive operational efficiency.

Applications are open until August 25, 2025. From the submissions, five startups will be selected to join the accelerator, which will culminate in a Demo Day scheduled for November 6–7, 2025, where founders will present their solutions to AXA leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders.

Speaking on the initiative, Ngozi Ola-Israel, Chief Financial Officer of AXA Mansard, said: “The Innovation Exchange Program demonstrates AXA Mansard’s commitment to building a thriving insurance ecosystem in Nigeria. By collaborating with startups, we are not only solving real market challenges but also redefining the future of insurance. The program creates a platform for innovations that enhance customer value and drive industry-wide growth.”