Awuzie Sworn-In As 6th Substantive Rector Of Fed Poly, Oko

Share

Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has taken over as the sixth substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, with the promise to prioritize anti-cultism, staff welfare, among others.

In her inaugural address during the swearing in ceremony, which took place yesterday, at the convocation arena of the institution, the new Rector said that cultism and its associated vices would have no place in the institution, as her administration will strengthen the institution’s anti-cult measures by partnering with law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful campus.

She added that her administration would strengthen anti-cult unit, empowering it to closely monitor and combat the existence of operations of clandestine groups on campus.

She also assured staff of the institution that their welfare, training and professional development will be top priorities.

She said: “We will foster an environment of inclusiveness, respect, and productivity, ensuring that every staff member finds fulfilment in his role.”

Share

Please follow and like us: