Awuzie Honoured For Outstanding Leadership

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, was on Sunday, June 29, 2025, honoured with a Professional Award of Excellence by the Rotary International Club of Onitsha Metropolis for her exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions to the education sector.

The award was presented during the club’s official handover ceremony held at 1890 Residence, Onitsha.

Outgoing President of the club, Rotarian Oby Arinze, said the honour was in line with Rotary’s tradition of recognizing individuals who have made significant impacts in their communities and respective professions.

She noted that Dr. Awuzie was singled out for the prestigious award based on her impressive accomplishments within just 100 days in office as rector.

“We are inspired by her passion, dedication, and the tangible progress witnessed under her leadership at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko. Her early achievements have not only repositioned the institution but have also set a new standard for educational leadership,” Arinze stated.

In her remarks, Dr. Awuzie expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, describing the award as both humbling and motivating.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. It serves as a powerful reminder that people are watching, and it encourages me to stay focused and committed to the vision of transforming education. I also urge women in leadership to leave visible and impactful footprints wherever they serve,” she said.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of awards to other distinguished personalities, as well as the formal inauguration of Dr. Onochie Ntomchukwu as the new President of Rotary International Club, Onitsha Metropolis.