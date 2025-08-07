Awuzie Demands Harmonious Working Relationship With Trade Unions

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has urged the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Oko branch, and other unions within the institution to support her administration through constructive engagement rather than disruptive actions.

Dr. Awuzie made this appeal on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, during a courtesy visit by the union to her office. She emphasized the importance of unity and mutual understanding between the management and unions, assuring that her administration remains committed to staff welfare.

“This is a union-friendly administration,” she said. “We don’t need strikes. If any issue arises that requires management’s attention, please bring it forward so we can address it together. I am calling for synergy and a harmonious working relationship. No union will be denied its rights. Let us work as a team to build a united institution.”

She also reaffirmed her stance against victimization of staff and students, stressing that her leadership is open, inclusive, and protective of all members of the institution.

Earlier, SSAUTHRIAI chairman, Comrade Godson Nzekwe, said the visit was to introduce the newly elected union leadership and congratulate Dr. Awuzie on her appointment. He also presented requests for a union vehicle and a designated space for the construction of their secretariat.