Awujale’s Stool: Ijebuland Royal Houses Unite Against Impostors Amid Grief

In a powerful display of unity and commitment to tradition, the coalition of the Heads and noble members of the four Ruling Houses of Ijebuland has publicly condemned a group of impostors claiming to represent the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

This declaration comes in the wake of the recent passing of HRM Oba (Dr) Sikiru Olukayode Adetona GCON, a revered monarch whose death has left a profound impact on the community.

The rogue group, led by Dr. Adekunle Hassan, has been accused of peddling fraudulent claims regarding the royal lineage and attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba, the recognized Head of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

In their statement, the coalition expressed alarm at the audacity of what they termed “Royal ancestry and Obaship speculators,” who have stirred controversy during a period of mourning.

Among the prominent figures denouncing these claims are Prince Toheeb Alaga Anikinaiya, Head of the Oba Anikinaiya Ruling House; HRH Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, Head of the Fidipote Ruling House; and Prince Adeleke Adeyemi, Secretary of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Together with the coalition, they categorically reject any assertion that Dr. Hassan or his associates hold any official position within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

“This is a blatant attempt to distort our rich heritage for personal gain,” stated the coalition in a joint statement.

“We want the public to know that true royalty is rooted in genuine lineage, not fabricated by outsiders.”

The coalition’s public rebuke not only targets the impostors but also addresses the broader implications of their actions.

They have issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to Dr Hassan and his accomplice, Lateef Owoyemi, demanding an immediate cessation of their self-styled claims to princely status and affiliation with the Ijebu Royal House, warning of potential legal action should they refuse to comply.

Critically, the timing of these claims has raised eyebrows, with the coalition expressing concern that the drama is being exploited amid the mourning period for the late Awujale.

This has led to accusations that the impostors are driven by ambition and opportunism rather than a genuine respect for Ijebu traditions.

The coalition emphasized their dedication to ensuring that the transition period proceeds smoothly and respectfully.

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for HRH Oba R.A Adesanya, the Olisa of Ijebu Ode, the next in line for the throne highlighting that any Otunbas, despite their claims of royal descent, remain under the jurisdiction of their respective Ruling Houses and should not presume to speak beyond their limited authority.

In a particularly poignant remark, the coalition declared: “Outsiders cannot pick people from the street and present them as princes.

“We, the four Ruling Houses of the Awujale, know ourselves.” This statement reinforces the vital importance of authenticity and integrity in the practices surrounding leadership succession.

As Ijebuland stands at a crossroads, the coalition has urged the local media and the public to verify information through official channels, stressing the importance of safeguarding their royal heritage from misrepresentation.

They believe that the historical, cultural, and traditional values that underpin royalty in Ijebuland should never be compromised.

The coalition also took the opportunity to express gratitude to Nigerian President, the Governor of Ogun State, and the Chairman of the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area Council for their continued support during this challenging period.

They remain committed to a peaceful and structured transition that honors the profound legacy of their late monarch and paves the way for a successor worthy of the esteemed title of Awujale.

As the Ijebu community seeks the right candidate to lead them forward, it is clear that they remain vigilant against any attempts to exploit their cherished traditions.

In a world where authenticity is sometimes overshadowed by speculation and ambition, the Ruling Houses of Ijebuland stand firm, upholding the dignity and honor of their royal legacy.