Awujale’s Eight-Day Prayer: Abiodun Welcomes Tinubu To Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, alongside Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and other South-West governors, received President Bola Tinubu at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, on Sunday.
President Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a press statement issued via his verified X handle.
According to him, Tinubu arrived in Ogun to attend the eighth-day prayer in honour of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.
The prayer is scheduled to take place at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, one of Ijebu-Ode’s largest public venues.
“President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, Ogun State, ahead of his visit to Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.
“He is accompanied by First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and is received by a delegation of dignitaries led by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and other governors in the South-West,” Olusegun wrote.