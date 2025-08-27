Awujale’s Death: Ogun Constitutes Administrative Body For Ijebu Ode

In line with the existing historical and traditional governance structure of Ijebu Ode, the Ogun State Government yesterday constituted an administrative body to manage various administrative and traditional responsibilities during the period of transition, until a new Awujale is installed.

The constitution of this administrative body was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat and made available to journalists yesterday.

The administrative body is to be chaired by the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu land and co-founder of EKO Hospital, Lagos, Chief Folorunso Kuku, who is also designated as one of the Ilamurens.

Others are Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso (Madassa) as Secretary, Chief Stepehen Bakare Oluwalogbon (llamuren), Chief Bisola Oluneye Okuboyejo (Ilamuren), Chief Funmilola Okunowo (Ilamuren) Prof. Jide Ajayi (llamuren), Chief Tunde Odulaja (Pampa), Chief Abimbola Okenla (Pampa), Chief Agboola Alausa (Pampa) (Mrs.) Adebisi Oshibogun (Pampa) Chief Adebisi Adaran (Gbeden) as (Ogbeni Odi).

The statement partly reads: “The Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun (CON), reiterates the commitment of the government to ensuring stability, continuity, and respect for the cherished traditions of Ijebu Ode during this transition period.

“The state government therefore, calls on all sons and daughters of Ijebu land, both at home and in the diaspora, to extend their unflinching support to the constituted administrative body, as this is a collective responsibility, and the cooperation of all stakeholders is crucial in safeguarding the peace, harmony, and unity that Ijebu land is known for.”