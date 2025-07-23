Awujale: Zulum Visits Abiodun, Condoles With Monarch’s Family

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday described the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, as one of the top monarchs whose contributions helped in the socio-economic development of the country.

Zulum stated this when he led the state delegation on a condolence visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun and two sons of the late Awujale at the Governor’s Office, OkeMosan, Abeokuta.

He said the demise of the revered Oba was not only a great loss to Ogun State but also to the government and people of Borno State, as the personality and dignity of the Awujale were never in doubt.

He said: “The relationship with the people of Borno and the entire people of Southwestern Nigeria cannot be overemphasized. “We have a lot of commonalities in terms of our traditions, culture, and much more.

“We cannot sit at home and commiserate with the government and people of Ogun State over the telephone; that is why we decided to come.

“The Awujale was a good man. There is nothing we can say other than wish him well, and may his family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” Responding, Abiodun noted that the late paramount ruler of Ijebuland was a man who lived a life of principle, integrity, and dedication to the people he served.