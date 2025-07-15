Awujale Was Man Of Candour, Grace Who Served Ijebu People Diligently – Ogunjebe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Oladayo Ogunjebe, has described the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, Ogbagba II, GCON, CFR, as a man of candour and grace who served his people with unwavering dedication for 64 years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, Ogunjebe expressed deep sorrow over the monarch’s passing, saying the revered traditional ruler was a rare breed whose legacy should serve as a model for leaders across the country.

“I received the news of the passing of our most esteemed father in Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, with shock and heartfelt sadness, especially considering that both the nation and, in particular, the Ijebu people still need his wisdom and leadership at this time,” he said.

“However, reflecting on his impactful life, we take solace in the fact that Oba Adetona lived a fulfilling life that touched Nigerians, especially the people of Ijebuland, in positive and enduring ways.”

Ogunjebe highlighted the monarch’s role in uniting the Ijebu people and promoting cultural identity through initiatives such as the annual Ojude Oba Festival. He noted that the spirit of unity fostered by the monarch has been emulated by other communities across Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

“Through the annual Ojude Oba Festival and similar platforms, Baba helped nurture unity and kinship among the Ijebu people. These cultural expressions have inspired other communities to reinvent their own traditional festivals, fostering community bonds nationwide,” he stated.

Ogunjebe also praised the monarch’s vision and strategic leadership in transforming the Ojude Oba Festival from a family tradition into a globally recognized cultural event.

“We will not forget in a hurry the pivotal role played by our departed father, who elevated Ojude Oba from a family ritual into a global brand valued at over $2 billion.”

He added that the festival has become a significant contributor to the local economy of Ijebuland, attracting both indigenes and international visitors.

“During the weekend of the festival, Ijebu-Ode becomes the epicenter of cultural celebration, witnessing an inflow of foreign exchange and boosting the local economy significantly. This is a lasting legacy of Oba Adetona’s foresight and leadership,” Ogunjebe concluded.

Oba Sikiru Adetona, who ascended the throne in 1960, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a towering legacy of cultural revival, traditional leadership, and national influence.