Lagos community leader, Chief Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi, known as Balogun Eko, has publicly called out Fuji star Kwam1 De Ultimate over his ambition to claim the Awujale throne of Ijebuland.

According to the chief, a Balogun of the Epetedo Area, the musician is neither from Ijebuland nor connected to its royal bloodlines.

A video making rounds online, Balogun Eko said K1 has no ties to Ijebu-Ode and is therefore ineligible for the Awujale stool.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that K1 formally declared his interest in the Awujale throne on December 3, 2025.

In a letter sighted by New Telegraph, he identified himself as a “Bonafide son” of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, signalling his intent to compete for the revered title.

Balogun Eko went on to allege that K1 attempted to involve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid but was rejected.

He suggested that this incident contributed to the tension during the ValueJet controversy at Abuja airport.

Highlighting family accounts, Balogun Eko said Kwam1’s parents had lived outside Ijebuland at critical times.

He challenged the musician to either identify his father’s burial site in Ijebu or present at least six relatives from Ijebu-Ode or elsewhere in the region to substantiate his claim.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said: “Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, you’re already the king of Fuji by default, so don’t be selfish. You can’t become Awujale. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already told you to let it go, that you can’t be the king of Ijebuland.

And that’s why you got angry at the airport that day, trying to stop the plane just because you didn’t like his response? People of Ijebu are afraid of you; they don’t know how to tell you that they don’t want you as king.

Out of the four lineages entitled to the throne, they said you’re not related to any. My uncle, who you were close to when you were young, told me that whenever your mom and dad had issues, it was his place that your mother would come before the situation got worse.

He said when your mother started selling clothes, that was when your parents reconciled, after your father followed your mother to Ilepeju Ekiti, that’s where your father later died and was buried.

So, the people of Ijebu said you should either point to your father’s burial ground in Ijebu or bring at least six relatives from Ijebu-Ode or anywhere in Ijebu in general. Don’t start any problem, because everywhere else there is peace – that’s where you seem to want to cause trouble.”