Awujale Succession: Let’s Follow Due Process, Says Olufeko

A candidate vying for Awujale’s throne from Bubiade, Family of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Adebowale Owolabi Olufeko, has urged the Ogun state government, the Chieftaincy Council, the Afobajes, and all relevant stakeholders to uphold tradition, transparency, and justice in the Awujale selection process.

Olufeko, a lawyer, Chartered Arbitrator, and Mediator, made this known while addressing journalists with other members of the FUSENGBUWA RULING HOUSE, in Ijebu-Ode, noting that it was imperative to uphold due process, fairness, and sacred tradition in carrying out this historic duty.

He said: “Indeed, we humbly appeal to your office concerning the ongoing process for the selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland, this revered throne represents not only leadership but the soul, heritage, and identity of the Ijebu people.”

He said the people of Ijebuland were yearning for peace, unity, and continuity, urging the government to act justly and avoid any action that could ignite unnecessary tension or unrest among the Ijebu people.