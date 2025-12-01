Awujale Succession: Lawyer Reaffirms Olufadi, Obalenfa Priority

A legal practitioner, Prince Olawale Oriola Adeyemi, the first greatgreat-great-grandson of Olufadekemi (Olufadi), the first male Abidagba (child born during the Oba’s reign) of Awujale Fusengbuwa, the 41st Awujale, has reaffirmed the unquestionable legitimacy of his lineage for the Awujale stool.

In a chat with newsmen, the corporate lawyer and proud Ijebu son emphasized that his claim rests on clear, direct maleline descent, supported by both historical documentation and chieftaincy laws.

He asserted that his claim is based on established succession arrangements and the historical traditions of Ijebu-Ode, expressing confidence that the Ogun State Government and all authorities involved in the sacred duties of selecting the next Awujale will uphold due process and the rule of law.

Raised in Ijebu-Ode under the guardianship of his grandfather, the late Prince Fasasi Adebisi Adeyemi (Obanlefa), former Olori-Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House who served from 1988 to 2013, Prince Olawale highlighted Obanlefa’s unchallenged 25-year leadership as a matter of public record. He noted that his tenure was never contested and that his descendants continue the formally recognized, legitimate male line of representation.

“I was raised in Ijebu-Ode by my grandfather, the late Obanlefa. After graduating from the prestigious Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, my academic journey took me to the United States, where I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York, a Juris Doctorate (JD) from Hofstra University, and a Master of Law (LLM) in Securities and Financial Law from Georgetown University,” he said. Reflecting on his early years in Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, and family ties to Ile Nla Compound in Agunsebi, Prince Olawale recalled the cultural and moral guidance instilled in him by his grandfather.

“We inherited not just his bloodline, but also his integrity, discipline, and devotion to the Awujale institution. My sense of service to my fellow Ijebu inspired my investment in rebuilding the Olufadi/ Obanlefa House at Ile Nla Compound, which will now serve as an administrative center, library, and archive for the Fusengbuwa ruling house,” he added.

Prince Olawale cautioned that excluding descendants of the Obanlefa line, whose leadership was acknowledged by all ruling houses and by the Awujale himself, would set a dangerous precedent and reward revisionist narratives over legitimate heritage.

He concluded by expressing faith that the Ogun State Government and all authorities involved in the installation process, including the royal family, will dutifully follow the law in presenting a legally qualified candidate for the Awujale stool.