Awujale Stool: Tinubu, Abiodun Not Imposing Anyone –Fusengbuwa Ruling House

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House Chairman Abdullateef Owoyemi insisted yesterday that neither President Bola Tinubu nor Governor Dapo Abiodun is attempting to impose the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The stool became vacant following the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona last year. Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Owoyemi dismissed claims that Tinubu and Abiodun are influencing the succession process in favour of a particular aspirant. He said no amount of pressure or inducement would make him compromise the integrity of the selection process.

He said: “Let me say this clearly and publicly: the President has never called me, never sent anybody to me, never instructed me, and never pressured me to impose Kunle Kuye or any other person as Awujale. “At no time did President Bola Tinubu interfere in this process.

The governor has never asked me to impose any candidate. “What he wants is peace, stability, and a credible process. That is all.” Speaking on the 95 aspirants to the stool, the former Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) President traced the development to government intervention that dismantled an earlier regulatory framework put in place by the ruling house.

He explained that anticipating intense interest in the stool, the ruling House introduced a N10 million administrative and logistical fee, not as a commercial charge, but as a screening and organisational tool.