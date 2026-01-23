Awujale Stool: Protest Rocks Ijebu Ode Over Imposition

The battle for the next Awujale of Ijebu land, following the death of the Oba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna, took a dramatic turn on Friday as a protest broke out in Ijebu Ode over alleged plans to impose the next Awujale.

The protesters marched through Awujale Palace Road on their way to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat to register their displeasure over the development.

New Telegraph recalls that the Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, halted the Awujale selection process following a flood of petitions received from security agencies and other stakeholders.

Details later…