Awujale Stool: Protest Rocks Ijebu Ode Over Alleged Imposition Plot

A peaceful protest broke out on Friday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, over alleged plans to impose the next Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland. The protesters marched through Awujale Palace Road on their way to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat to register their displeasure over the development.

The development is coming amid ongoing traditional processes surrounding Awujale related nominations in Ijebuland. The Awujale’s stool has been a contentious issue since the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona in 2025.

The Fusengbuwa ruling house, on Monday, submitted the names of princes and one princess qualified to ascend the throne for consideration to the kingmakers.

On Wednesday, the Ogun State government again directed that the selection process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale be stopped forthwith until further notice.

The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, said that the selection process was halted due to the flood of petitions received from security agencies and other stakeholders.

Ganiyu said that it had become imperative to address the issues in order to maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the vacant Awujale stool.

The Ogun State Government, around December 18, 2025, halted the selection process for the vacant stool of the Awujale, citing procedural errors.

The Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, had confirmed the development, saying the earlier process was cancelled due to identified procedural errors that could potentially open the floodgates to litigation over the installation of the new Awujale.