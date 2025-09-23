Awujale Stool: Ogun Meets Transition Council

The recently constituted administrative body in Ijebu-Ode, whose role is to superintend over administrative and traditional matters during transition period, has met with the State Government to fine-tune the process of installing new Awujale of Ijebuland.

Ogun State Governor ,Dapo Abiodun, who received the Transition Council in Oke-Mosan, said the installation of an Awujale required a detailed and well-coordinated process, noting that the inauguration of the Council earlier in August, was a necessity for the continued traditional and administrative roles the Awujale Palace was known for.

Abiodun represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, said the government was ready to support the Council, saying their success was crucial to the sustainability of late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona’s legacy.

He charged the Council to be united and not be biased in their responsibilities in the interest of all. He said: “It is the wish of the present administration that all hands should be on deck to allow a seamless process. “I charge the council members to ensure neutrality when the selection process of filling the Awujale vacant stool commences.”