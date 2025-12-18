Awujale Stool: Ogun Govt Cancels Selection Process Over Procedural Errors

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the ongoing selection process for the enthronement of a new Awujale of Ijebuland over procedural error.

New Telegraph reports that the Awujale stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors in July at the age of 91, following a 65-year reign on the throne of his forebears.

In a letter dated December 2, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Oke Adebanjo, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, whose turn it is to present the next traditional ruler of the ancient town, was directed to produce the next Awujale.

The government gave the ruling house 14 days to conclude the selection process and submit the names of eligible candidates.

Acting on the directive, the ruling house commenced the selection process, which reportedly attracted about 60 princes, and fixed Monday, December 15, for the screening of aspirants.

The process, however, has been suspended by the state government following a meeting with representatives of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee at the office of the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the meeting was aimed at ensuring compliance with the extant Chieftaincy laws of the state.

Confirming the development in a telephone conversation, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, said the state government directed the ruling house to restart the entire selection process.

He explained that the earlier process was cancelled due to identified procedural errors that could potentially open the floodgates to litigation over the installation of the new Awujale.

Yusuf, however, noted that the government’s intervention was not unusual, stressing that all stakeholders were united by the need to ensure strict adherence to the 2021 Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State and the 1957 chieftaincy declaration governing the Awujale stool.

“The meeting with the government was to ensure that everything falls in place. The government wants us to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale,” Yusuf said.

“So, very soon, we are going to receive another letter from the local government and begin the process afresh.

“The earlier letter, which gave the ruling house 14 days to submit candidates, has been withdrawn.

“The family will meet, review the situation, and take it from there. We have to follow the guidelines laid down by the government.

“The government initially issued a letter signalling the commencement of the process, but a procedural error was later discovered. To avoid unnecessary litigation, we have agreed to start all over again.

“After all, we have not submitted any list of candidates to the kingmakers, so there is really nothing to worry about.”

A top state government official, who was part of the meeting but spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to speak to the press, also confirmed the suspension of the selection process.

The official dismissed claims of government interference, explaining that the meeting was convened solely to correct errors in how the process was initiated by the local government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the meeting was not about government interference, as some people want to believe,” the source said. “It was about ensuring that the right thing is done in accordance with the law.”