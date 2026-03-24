Awujale Stool: Kingmakers, Not Abiodun, Will Choose A King For Us –Prince Adenuga

Amidst the delay in selecting a new Awujale of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Prince Adekunle Adenuga, grandson of Alayeluwa Oba Theophilus Adenuga Tuwase Folagbade, has assured the people of Ijebu that the selection of a new Awujale will be decided by the kingmakers, not the Ogun State governor.

Speaking during an interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, Ogun State, yesterday, he said the stalemate is rooted in legal and procedural complexities rather than politics alone. “The governor will most likely advise us but he’s not going to choose a king for us.

The king to be appointed by our governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, will have been nominated by the kingmakers. So I think the kingmakers are the ones to take the decision,” Prince Adenuga said, confirming that the process, which was halted by the Ogun State Government in December shortly after ruling houses submitted nominations to the kingmakers, remains suspended. He insisted that compliance with the relevant proclamation and custom must guide the next steps.

“As we are all aware, the Ogun State Government halted the process during or after the nomination had been submitted to the kingmakers and the report we had was that it was based on petitions and complaints the government had access to.

So I think that is the technical status of the process as of now. The kingmakers, to my knowledge, are probably complying with that in altering the process and I think we just need to wait until the government says otherwise,” he said.