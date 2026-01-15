Awujale Stool: Fusengbuwa Family Lauds Abiodun’s Stance

The Olori Ebi (head) of the Fusengbuwa Royal Family, Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba, has commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his neutrality and non- interference in the nomination process for the Awujale stool held on Monday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Ajidagba gave the governor this commendation in his country home in Ijebu Ode, yesterday, when market women paid him a courtesy visit to congratulate him on the successful conduct of the nomination process for the stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

In his remarks on the occasion, Otunba Ajidagba thanked the Governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, describing him as a distinguished personality and leader from many perspectives.

He further described the Governor as a man of virtue, adding that his overall attitude represents the entire phenomenon which God wanted man to behold.

Ajidagba said: “Surely you are a Prince of high esteem, for respecting a tradition of the land. “We noted you prioritise the welfare of traditional rulers.

We have rekindled confidence in you to remain ever committed to serving the people.” He assured members of the Fusengbuwa Royal Family that although all the contestants are the best, the seat will eventually be occupied by one candidate “and surely the best will emerge as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.”

Ajidagba further thanked Abiodun for providing security and logistics for the successful conduct of the nomination process