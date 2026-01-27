Awujale Stool: Don’t Impose Candidate, Ijebus In Diaspora Warn Ogun Govt, Intruders

A group of Ijebus in the Diaspora under the aegis of Ijebu Peoples Vanguard Assembly in Canada, USA and United Kingdom have warned the Ogun State Government and other interested forces against imposing any individual as their preferred candidate for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The group, led by Omooba Babs Joseph Adesanwo, as Barrister at law, advised the Ogun State Govern‑ ment not to dabble into the matter by imposing anyone as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The group advised Governor Dapo Abiodun not to do anything selfish and self-serving regarding the filling of the vacant Awujale stool that could tarnish his good name.

Rather, the Ijebu Diaspora group urged the governor to re‑ member that he has his life to live at the end of his tenure as Ogun State Governor, especially with his plan to contest for the Senate in 2027. The group stated, “The Governor should note that he’ll need the votes of all Ijebu indigenes to win a seat in the Senate in 2027.

And so, he should keep himself away from the Awujale stool issue and allow the kingmakers to perform their legitimate function, since the family has done their own bit. “We should all remember the Awujale stool is sacred and not a po‑ litical party that a powerful godfather will just impose anyone to ascend the throne without undergoing the proper selection process.”

The Diaspora group, however, warned that it would not hesitate to mobilise the electorate against Governor Abiodun if he fails to hands off all the matters relating to the filling of the Awujale stool. Omooba Adesanwo commended the Fusengbuwa Royal Family and the kingmakers for standing on the truth by not allowing themselves to be compromised by moneybags plotting to buy their heritage from them.

He advised prominent sons and daughters of Ijebu-Ode to support both the Fusengbuwa ruling house and the kingmakers with prayers in order to succeed in producing a candidate that will be widely acceptable to the whole of Ijebuland.

Omooba Adesanwo further advised and warned the bonafide members of the Fusengbuwa Royal Family that if they fail to let “the slaves and intruders know themselves,” posterity will not forgive them.