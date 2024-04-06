Awujale set for April Premiere

Awujale, the highly anticipated Biopic by Seun Olokeutyi of Ultimate Communications, is set for premiere in April 2024. This was announced by Oloketuyi, the biopic’s producer, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. In the same vein, the official trailer for the biopic was released during the week in commemoration of the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona’s 64th coronation anniversary. Awujale is a production of usual collaborators, Seun Oloketuyi, who takes on the role of the executive producer, and Tunde Olaoye, who sits as the director of the biopic.

The biopic features Sola Sobowale, Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo, Antar Laniyan, Tunji Bamishigbin, Aishat Lawal and Kolade Onanuga. Speaking on how the story came to be, Oloketuyi narrated that it was inspired by a conversation with his friend and Fuji singer, Kolade Onanuga

. “It was very funny. I was on the phone with Kolade Onanuga, the Fuji star one morning, and we were talking about certain ideas. He told me that he felt that the story that a lot of people should tell that is not being told is the story of Awujale.

I asked him why and he said that he has about three of his books, which he sent to me, and I read one of them in one day because the one he wrote himself was so interesting. The other books that the others wrote about him were a bit careful, but the one that Awujale wrote about himself was full. He even wrote what we may consider bad things about himself. “By the time I finished reading it, I was hooked.

I came into my office the following morning and told my BON CEO, Ms Feranmi, who was my assistant at that time that we need to make this movie, and we started reaching out. I called a script writer and we drove round major bookshops that day and bought 19 books. There are actually 19 books about Awujale that we saw written by different people. I gave the books to the scriptwriter and he came up with the story that we are telling now.”