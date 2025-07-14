Awujale: Sen Alli Mourns, Hails Monumental Legacy

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died on Sunday at the age of 91.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Media office and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, described the revered traditional ruler as a symbol of royal excellence, integrity and patriotism.

The lawmaker commended late Oba Adetona’s 65‑year reign, praising his peaceful stewardship, cultural preservation, as well as, development efforts that bridged generations across South‑West Nigeria and enhanced national cohesion.

He said that the late Oba Adetona’s reign brought immense progress to Ijebuland, strengthening traditional leadership across the South-West region and beyond.

The lawmaker said that Oba Adetona’s over six decades on the throne reflected uncommon wisdom, selflessness, strong voice for justice, fairness, and democracy in Nigeria’s evolving socio-political, and cultural landscape. He extended heartfelt condolences to Ogun State Government, Adetona family, Ijebu Chiefs, Ijebu people and the entire Yoruba race, urging them to find solace in the remarkable life and legacies of the departed traditional ruler.

The lawmaker prayed for stability during the transitional period and celebration of the late king’s remarkable legacy.

Alli prayed for the peaceful repose of Oba Adetona’s soul, calling for a befitting succession that would sustain the values and vision the late king embodied throughout his iconic reign.