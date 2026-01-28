Awujale Selection: Osugbo Demands Fresh Council Of Afobajes

Members of the Osugbo Society in Ijebu-Ode have called on Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to reconstitute the Council of Afobajes (kingmakers) to ensure transparency and credibility in the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The call was made yesterday during the society’s first meeting of 2026 held in Ijebu-Ode, where members expressed displeasure over the involvement of individuals in the selection process without proper background checks.

Speaking at the meeting, the Oluwo Osugbo of Ijebu-Ode, Oluwo Omobolanle Bakare, condemned the exclusion of the Osugbo Society from the selection process despite its position as third in the traditional hierarchy, as stipulated in the 1957 constitution.

According to him, allegations of financial inducement among kingmakers would not have arisen if individuals of proven integrity had been appointed. He said: “I want the government to investigate and verify the conduct of those who will serve as kingmakers. “They should not appoint just anybody, but people with integrity.

Those currently selected are not faithful at all,” he said. The Oluwo further appealed to the governor to recognise the Osugbo Society as part of the Council of Afobajes, noting that the 1957 constitution clearly stipulates that the Oluwo of IjebuOde is a member of the council.

He said: “In the 1957 constitution, the Osugbo was placed in the third class. We have written to the governor this morning to consider us as part of the Afobajes. “The constitution already recognises the Oluwo of IjebuOde as part and parcel of the council, but some people do not like it. That was why we protested.”

He commended the Ogun State Government for suspending the selection process, stating that rising agitations from different quarters could have disrupted peace in the town. “I see the governor’s action as a good one because without it, everything would have turned upside down,” he said.