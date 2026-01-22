Awujale Selection: Gov. Abiodun Dismisses Reports Of Rift With Afobajes

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has dismissed reports alleging a confrontation between him and the Council of Afobajes over the ongoing Awujale selection process, describing the claims as false, misleading, and fabricated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the governor clarified that his recent engagement with the Afobajes was a respectful and consultative meeting, held in line with his longstanding approach to resolving traditional and communal issues through dialogue.

According to the statement, Governor Abiodun has previously held similar meetings with the Olori Ebis, which were once divided, leading to their eventual harmonisation. These engagements, it added, also helped persuade one of the kingmakers to withdraw a pending court case, underscoring the governor’s commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes in Ijebuland.

The governor’s discussion with the Afobajes, the statement noted, focused solely on issues of mutual concern and the overall progress of traditional affairs in Ijebu land, contrary to reports suggesting hostility or threats.

The statement categorically denied claims that Governor Abiodun issued ultimatums or made comments such as “No Kuye, No Awujale,” describing such assertions as entirely fictitious and the handiwork of mischief-makers. It stressed that no member of the Afobajes could attest to such statements, as they were never made.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to due process, respect for traditional institutions, and a fair and transparent process in the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebu land. He emphasized that dialogue, harmony, and the preservation of cultural heritage remain central to his governance philosophy.

The statement further noted that the governor holds the Awujale throne in high esteem, a position he has consistently demonstrated through his actions and engagements.

Members of the public, traditional stakeholders, and the media were urged to disregard unverified reports and rely only on information from official and credible sources.