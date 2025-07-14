Awujale: Ruler Of Refreshing Candour – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has commiserated with the family of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Kayode Sikiru Adetona, over his demise, describing the monarch as “a great Paramount Ruler who had a futuristic vision and knew how to turn his ideas into real-world success stories.”

The monarch died on Sunday at the age of 91, hours after the announcement of the death of his longtime friend and former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Adetona, who ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, reigned for over 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

Alaafin also stated that the late royal father was acknowledged not only for his belief in honesty and integrity, but lived by it, which are two most important ingredients that make a good leader.

In a condolence message signed by His Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade noted that late Awujale was reputed as a highly respectable Paramount Ruler because he adhered strictly to the values and core beliefs.

Quoting from William Shakespeare, the Alaafin stated that “of all the wonders that I have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear seeing death, a necessary end. It will come when it will come. A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant taste of death but once”. The late Awujale did his best for his people and would be remembered as a Monarch with deep passion and resilience for the well-being of his people”.

Alaafin went further, “thinking about death brings us closer to our values, and helps us think about what “the point” is. Ask yourself what you value, what you stand for, what you want to be remembered for, and what you believe is your purpose. Then start moving in that direction.

“So, if you’re feeling courageous, make some space for thinking about death. Notice what comes up. It’s natural that it will cause anxiety; trust that reaction is coming from your value for life and desire to continue living. Invite in that anxiety, that disquiet, feel the perceivably solid ground of your world tremble slightly”, Oba Owode said.

While commiserating with the Government and people of Ogun State, the king prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.