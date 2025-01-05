Awujale Pays New Year Visit To Tinubu In Lagos

Share

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land, Alayeluwa Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona on Sunday paid a reciprocal visit to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Aafin Awujale and signed by the Onigegewura Akile Ijebu, Aremo Tunde Oladunjoye on Sunday, January 5.

The Awujale expressed his appreciation to the President and the Federal Government for the conferment of the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on him on May 10, 2023.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu received the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba Agbotewole II, at his residence in Lagos today. January 5, 2025. Photo: State House.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Tinubu, in May 2024, at the 90th birthday ceremony of the paramount ruler, conferred the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the Awujale for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to national development.

President Tinubu was represented on the occasion by his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

President Tinubu, in his bid for the presidency, started his nationwide consultations from the Awujale and after becoming President, he went back to Aafin Awujale, Ijebu Ode, as he promised, to show appreciation to the popular monarch.

The private visit was held behind closed doors.

