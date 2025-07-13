Awujale Of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, Dies At 91

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, has passed away at the age of 91, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced on Sunday.

The monarch, who ascended the throne in 1960, was celebrated for his visionary leadership, cultural preservation, and contributions to Ogun State’s development.

His death, which occurred on the same day as former President Muhammadu Buhari’s, marks a day of double national mourning.

Oba Adetona was widely respected for elevating Ijebuland’s global profile, particularly through the internationally acclaimed Ojude Oba Festival.