Awujale Of Ijebuland: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Drags Owoyemi To Court Over Alleged Impersonation

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, the next in line to present a candidate for the Awujale of Ijebuland throne in Ogun State has dragged Otunba Abdulateef Adebayo Owoyemi to court for alleged impersonation as the Olori Ebi (head) of the ruling house.

In a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State, the current Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Ajidagba Adedokun, alleged that Otunba Owoyemi has been falsely parading himself as the head of the royal family.

The claimant, Otunba Ajidagba, further stated that Owoyemi has no royal lineage linked to the Ile-Nla Compound in Agunsebi, which he described as the ancestral root of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

According to Otunba Ajidagba, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House is made up of eight royal families: Olufadi, Ayora/Tunwase, Shenowo, Okuyandewo, Oshinuga, Adekenu, Adebiyi, and Adeberu Royal Families. He also claimed that Otunba Owoyemi hails from Ekiti State and is not of Ijebu origin, a position allegedly affirmed by the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, and therefore lacks both the legal and traditional rights to claim leadership within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.