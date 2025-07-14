Awujale: Makinde Commiserates With Ogun Gov, Residents

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as the end of a glorious era.

According to a press release signed by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju Special Adviser (Media), the Oyo State governor commiserated with the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the residents of the state on the passage of Oba Adetona, who according to him, represented the height and beauty of royal prowess.

The governor stated this on Monday, in a condolence message made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

He prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late monarch, while also praying to God to stand by the kingdom and the people he left behind.