Awujale: ICIR Threatens To Sue Ogun Govt, Late Monarch’s Family

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has threatened legal action against the Ogun State Government and the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, over what it described as a violation of traditional burial rites.

Oba Adetona, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, was buried according to Islamic rites, a move ICIR says contravenes Yoruba customs and the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.

At a press conference held in Ibadan on Saturday, ICIR President Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, represented by the group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ayanladun Fajemisin, and its legal counsel, Barr. Ifasola Opeodu, described the burial as an anomaly and a departure from established Yoruba tradition.

Fakayode referenced a previous court ruling made while the late monarch was alive, which upheld that traditional rulers in the state should be buried according to Yoruba customs. He noted that the Islamic burial contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section (ii) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.

“We commend the Osugbo Confraternity of Ijebu-Ode for their exemplary restraint in the face of adversity, after being prevented from performing the traditional burial rites. Their conduct reflects the wisdom and strength of Òrúnmìlà’s teachings,” he said.

“This issue transcends burial rites. It represents a challenge to the very fabric of our customs and traditions. The actions taken reflect a broader agenda to erode cultural practices and perpetuate the strategic annihilation of our race by external forces.”

He urged the people of Ijebu-Ode and the entire Yoruba race to recognize the sacredness of the Obaship institution, adding that the cultural integrity of the Yoruba people must be respected.

“We condemn the disrespect shown to the Osugbo Confraternity by the late Oba’s family, government officials, and security agencies. To prevent a recurrence, we will pursue necessary legal action,” Fakayode added.

Also speaking, ICIR’s legal representative, Barrister Opeodu, said the conduct of the Ogun State Government, the late monarch’s family, and law enforcement agencies posed a threat to democracy and infringed on the fundamental rights of traditional religion adherents.

“The actions violated the law guiding the installation and burial of Obas in Ogun State. The Islamic clergy, led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, acted in defiance of the law and demonstrated the lawlessness inherent in their religious practices,” Opeodu stated.

He emphasized that the traditional institution, unlike religious bodies, is governed by law and warned that ICIR would seek legal redress.