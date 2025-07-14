New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
Awujale Adetona To Be Laid To Rest In Ijebu Ode Today

The Ogun State Government on Monday announced the burial rites for the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, noting that burial the will take place On Monday July 14 at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-ode, Ogun State, at exactly 4 pm.

The statement urged residents of the state to remember the families of the revered monarch in their prayers.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the revered monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

 

