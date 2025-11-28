Awuapila To FG: Prioritise Peace As Economic Stability, Nat’l Cohesion

The President of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), Mr Nathaniel Msen Awuapila, has called on President Bola Tinubu to heighten collaborative efforts toward ending insecurity in Nigeria.

The SPSP President described peace building as a shared national responsibility that demands decisive leadership and multistakeholder partnership.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 19th International Annual Conference and General Assembly of SPSP, held November 25, 2025, at the Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Awuapila urged the Federal Government to prioritise peace as the foundation for economic stability, social development, and national cohesion.

Addressing participants at the four-day conference themed, “Economic Challenges and the Tasks of Building Sustainable Peace in a Globalised World,” the SPSP president stressed that insecurity had grown into a heavy national burden that requires the urgent attention of all actors—government, communities, scholars and practitioners.