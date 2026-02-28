Awosika, Banigbe For Rhema Chapel Yaba Limit Breakers Conference

This weekend serves a bumper event for the members of Rhema Chapel, Yaba, Lagos as seasoned speakers; Mrs. Ibukun Awosika and 9Mobile’s Obafemi Banigbe, take charge of the stage with a top-class programme tagged; “The Limit Breakers Conference.”

The theme of the 2026 event is “Designed for More,” and comes with a heavy dose of difference from the previous years. Bamigbe, the CEO of 9Mobile, will speak to members and a high number of guests on Saturday, February 28, from 5pm, while Mrs Awosika takes the stage the following morning from 8.30.

The venue is the church’s main auditorium located at 120 Murtala Muhammed Way (By the Post Office Bus Stop), Ebute Meta, Lagos. The venue is the church hall, but the programme goes far beyond the regular ministration as the Minister-in-Charge, Pastor Caleb Ayinla, explains; “The church is not only a place of prayer, but also a place of learning.

Even in praying, we learn a lot. “These people are not just fulfilled experts in business management and investments, but are also ministers of the Gospel. Jesus made it clear that he came so that we can have life and have it more abundantly, and as humans, we must work towards the tangible fulfillment.

“God’s plan for us is for good, and there are a lot of ways and things He has revealed for us in the Bible. These biblical principles have produced great men and women.

And sometimes you need to bring in some of the people who put into practice these principles in business and other good areas to speak from fresh dimensions to your people. And that is exactly what we are doing.”

The church has efficiently publicized the event for people around the immediate environment and far, and a lot of people have shown interest, as indicated by the figures from the online registration, which is still on.”