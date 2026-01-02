Awoseso’s ‘Echoes Of Calm’: When Piano Speaks Calmness In Midst Of Storms

There’s something remarkably impressive and brave about the latest album by Lagos–based Nigerian music producer, mixing and mastering engineer, singer, songwriter, and keyboardist, David Awoseso, whose work is steadily building global influence. It is releasing an instrumental album in this era of algorithmic playlists and highly vocal music.

In this six-track album titled “Echoes of Calm”, Awoseso who is the founder and creative lead at Dave Music House Production, a music production company dedicated to delivering excellence in vocal production, full song creation, sound engineering, and artist development, brings his experience to the fore, offering listeners a rich and stimulating experience, with the rhythmic flow of each of the tracks. The track titles suggest a spiritual or meditative journey.

It presents six distinct emotional landscapes—from ‘Beginning’, ‘Peace’, and ‘Flow’, to ‘Gospel’, ‘Rest’, and ‘Echoes of Calm’, the eponymous track. Added to this it the spiritual essence – its ability to connect with the listener’s innermost self, values, and a sense of something greater than the material world. This album, Awoseso notes, was born “out of a deep moment of reflection looking at my journey in life, the music that has shaped me, and the countless times God has carried me.

I felt peaceful, grateful, and honestly amazed at how far He has helped me. “When I tried to put those emotions into words, they simply weren’t enough.” So he decided to let his piano speak instead, the calmness in the midst of storms, the silence in chaos, and the gratitude that can’t be explained. The result is a rich and inspiring music that speaks to the soul. “Instrumentals gave me the freedom to express all of that without limitation.

Words would have reduced the emotion; sound allowed it to breathe.” The opening track, ‘Beginning’, is like an introduction—an entry point into the journey of his expression. From there, the sequence follows a spiritual and emotional flow that he personally experienced in moments of reflection. For ‘Beginning’, he focused on creating an open, airy sound with soft piano at the center and gentle pads surrounding it.

The key decision, he notes, was leaving space between notes to let the track breathe, inviting the listener into the journey. ‘Peace’, says Awoseso, comes next because peace is usually the first thing God gives him when he slows down, that initial calm that settles the heart. After peace comes ‘Flow’, which represents movement when ideas, emotions, and even clarity start to flow naturally once your spirit is settled.

Then comes ‘Gospel’ which grounds everything. This track, according to Awoseso, brings him back to the foundation of his faith and reminds him that every journey must return to the source.

The next track, ‘Rest’, follows as a deeper stillness. Not just physical rest, but the kind that quiets the mind and brings internal alignment. For “Flow,” he uses movement, subtle rhythms, evolving textures, and progressions that feel like motion. For “Rest,” however, he did the opposite: minimal playing, softer dynamics, and more space.

But both tracks share the same tonal palette and gentle atmosphere, so even though they carry different energies, they still live in the same sonic world. The last track, ‘Echoes of Calm’ is the after-effect, the residue of everything you’ve experienced. “It’s the calm that lingers even after the music stops,” Awoseso enthuses. Thus, the album moves from introduction to peace, to flow, to grounding, to deep rest, and finally to the lasting “echo of calm”.

Awoseso understands that spiritual reflection is found in the pauses between notes, where the mind can finally catch up to the heart. So, why instrumental? For him, the gospel without words is love, sacrifice, peace, and calmness. It’s the feeling of God’s presence not necessarily the lyrics, but the atmosphere it creates.

“So when I made ‘Gospel’, I focused on translating those emotions into sound. I used warm chord progressions, gentle textures, and soft movements that make you feel held, lifted, and reassured. “Even without words, the essence of the gospel God’s love and comfort is still there. It is gospel expressed as emotion, not language,” he says.

Awoseso recalls how his approach started from the choice of notes, chords, and the gentle technique of playing. According to him, he wanted every sound to carry intention. This is evident, from mixing to mastering, he shaped the atmosphere to create a sense of peace, calmness, and safety—a space where anyone can meditate, worship, reflect, relax, or just breathe.

In the space between the notes, it is obvious, he wants listeners to feel room; room to think, room to feel, room to connect with God or with themselves without pressure.

Here, the silence was just as important as the sound. For Awoseso, instrumental music offers a space of calm in a noisy world. This is at the core of ‘Echoes of Calm’, to help people slow down, reflect, and find peace even for just a few minutes without the need for words or distractions.