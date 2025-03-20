Awori Nation Clarifies Position On Creation Of New State From Lagos, Ogun

Share

The Awori Nation Movement has clarified its psition on the creation of Lagoon and Ijebu states being proposed by the National Assembly as well as how the proposed states would affect the collective wellbeing of the Awori speaking people in Ogun and Lagos states.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), which is the umbrella body of all Awori speaking people in Lagos is in response to reports that the Awori Nation Movement was acting alone with regards to issues regarding where the ethnic group stands within the clamour for the creation of Lagoon and Ijebu states from the present Ogun and Lagos states.

Reacting to the development in the statement made available to newsmen in Lagos yesterday by Adeniyi Jafojo, stated that the action of Awori Nation Movement came after due consultation and support of Awori Obas in Lagos and Ogun States.

According Jafojo, the action of the group was aimed at bringing Aworis divided between the two states together for the socioeconomic, political and cultural benefits of the people, the state and the country.

“This proactive action even preceded the later development when the National Assembly’s Committee on Constitutional Review came up with the proposal to create an additional 31 states, including two Lagoon and Ijebu states from Lagos and Ogun States, respectively,” the statement reads.

According to AWAN, it (the action) came as a response to National Assembly’s proposals (on state creation), and that “Not being in full knowledge of the movement’s efforts, another committee came up with a memo, seeking either the creation of an Awori state or a merger of Aworis or boundary adjustment.

“This latter proposal was even discussed with some stakeholders when it was agreed that Awori should not go to the National Assembly’s Committee with more than one Memo. Aworis should speak in one voice.

“This led to the meeting of the Movement with representatives of Awori Obas in Lagos and Ogun States at the Obas Complex in Lagos, where the Movement was advised to harmonise the two documents and bring up one Memorandum to the Obas early enough to meet the 5th March, deadline given by the National Assembly’s Committee.”

