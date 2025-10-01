Awori Kinsmen Lauds Orelope-Adefulire At 66, Calls  Her Epitome Of Virtues

Kinsmen under the banner of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) have described the Senior Special Assistant on Millennium Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, as an epitome of virtues and a role model.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the National President of AWAN, Chief Mohammed Olagbaye, but issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo, on Wednesday, the former deputy governor of Lagos State.

The statement forms part of the congratulatory messages to Orelope-Adefulire marking her 66th birthday anniversary on Monday.

In it (the statement) issued to newsmen also on Wednesday, Chief Olagbaye, on behalf of members of the association, lauded her for her sterling conduct both in public and in private.

According to AWAN, “Our daughter and sister has demonstrated good conduct since coming to public light and I must say that as Awori sub-group of the larger Yoruba ethnic nationality, we are proud of her.

“We have watched her rise in the public space with so much pride and admiration. She has continued to carry herself with grace and candour and so far, she has continued to stay above board by her selfless devotion to duty in public offices she has found herself.

“It is in this wise that I salute her as a daughter of Aworiland on this auspicious occasion of her 66th birthday with a prayer for long life, prosperity and good health,” Olagbaye wrote.