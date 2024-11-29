Awori Indigenes Lauds Tinubu Over P’Harcourt Refinery’s Resuscitation

Share

The members of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) have lauded President Bola Tinubu for resuscitating the moribund Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the President of Pan-Awori umbrella cultural body, Asiwaju Muhammed Ajibola Olagbaye, commended the President for breaking the age-long jinx, which has prevented the facility from functioning.

The group in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo also urged Nigerians to keep faith with the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, saying the President Tinubu will continue to provide more dividends of democracy to them.

“We members of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) received the news of the commencement of operations of Port Harcourt Refinery with great joy and relief for the Nigerian masses.

“The development is worthy of commendation from us and other well- meaning groups and individuals in Nigeria that this jinx has been broken by President Bola Tinubu and that Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief,” the statement reads.

“For this, on behalf of myself, the executive committee of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) wish to extend out commendation to the President for his doggedness, resilience and focused determination to break what looks like a jinx on the nation’s four refineries that have remained comatose for several years, yet gulping billions of Dollars,” the statement reads further.

AWAN also commended the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari for the resumption of the refinery.

“This accomplishment should serve as a source of inspiration to our members as well as Nigerians from all walks of life who are urging us to keep faith in the current regime in its efforts to provide more dividends of democracy for them,” the statement reads.

AWAN urged the President not to relent until he sees the other three Refineries come on stream and bring impacts on the petrol pump price.

