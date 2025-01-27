Awori Indigenes Laud Tinubu, Task Opeifa To Revamp Rail Sector

Share

The National President of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Chief Mohammed Ajibola Olagbaye has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a former commissioner for transport, Mr. Kayode Opeifa as the new chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Chief Olagbaye’s commendation came in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of AWAN, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo on Friday while reacting to the appointment.

In the statement issued to newsmen also on Friday, Jafojo quoted Chief Olagbaye for the appointment, saying it was gratifying to note that an Awori son has been found competent enough to man that sensitive position, which Olagbaye described key to the development of the country.

This is coming just as the association urged the new appointee to justify the confidence reposed on him by the president by revisiting the railway sector which he stated remains one of the critical sectors for the development of the country.

“We, members of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) received the news of the appointment of our son, Dr. Kayode Opeifa as the new chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“For us, it is great news considering the fact that the new appointee apart from being an Awori son, Dr. Opeifa has acquired the requisite experience coming with him as a commissioner in charge of transportation in Lagos where he had the singular honour of reworking the transport architecture of the state,” Olagbaye said.

The statement also urged the new appointee to work assiduously hard to rework the rail network of the country as he had done in Lagos considering the fact that the railway remains one of the cardinal infrastructures for the development of the country.

