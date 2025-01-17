Awori Indigenes Greet New Lagos Assembly Speaker, Meranda

Share

…Urges Honesty, Probity

The President of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Chief Mohammed Ajibola Olagbaye has felicitated with the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda on her election.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Olagbaye who described the election of the new Speaker as divine also urged her to uphold the Awori virtues of honesty, competence and probity in the discharge of her duties.

“We received the news of the election of our daughter, Mrs Mojisola Meranda with joy and happiness. Her election by her colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly is a call to duty for her and we know that she will live up to the billing.

“Despite our belief that the new Speaker will no doubt perform in office considering the fact that she has acted perfectly well in her capacity as a member who has over time learnt the ropes.

“Our sense of optimism is also borne out of the fact that being a scion of a prominent family in Lagos, Rt. Hon. Meranda will do her best to help the governor and all other stakeholders move our dear state forward,” Chief Olagbaye stated.

Chief Olagbaye concluded by praying for a peaceful and impactful tenure of office for her while also urging her to uphold the Awori values of honesty, competence and probity in the discharge of her duties.

